2000 gunshots towards Armenian soldiers: Artsakh Ministry of Defence

From January 7 to 13, the adversary has violated the ceasefire regime on Artsakh Azerbaijan border for around 200 times, shooting 2000 times.

Besides the firearms, Azerbaijani military force has applied also machine guns and snipers of large caliper from the different points of the frontline.

The front keeping military units continue to carry out the military task they are given to confidently, also implementing response-actions if necessary.

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh