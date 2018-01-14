Government and parliamentary leadership of Armenia discuss issues transition to parliamentary governance may evoke

“Naturally, we raised the issues of our agenda, for example, relative to the increase of expert, analytical capacities of the Parliament. The main agenda is formed by the government, during parliamentary governance, the role and control of legislative work will grow”, answering to the question implying what has been discussed with the President at the end of the meeting, told “Tsarukyan” alliance MP, Deputy President of the Parliament, Mikayel Melkumyan. As stated by him, no “certain thing has been discussed.”

Let us remind you that the President of the Republic of Armenia met with the leadership of the Parliament. The leaders of the “Republican Party of Armenia”, “Armenian Revolutionary Federation” and “Tsarukyan” alliance and the presidents of the standing committees were present.

Mikayel Melkumyan informed that issues relative to the prospect of parliamentary work were discussed. “Primarily, the idea was that in the near future transition phase of parliamentary governance model is expected during which laws of utmost importance should be adopted, laws which form different institutes, is it not? Take the judicial council, member selection, anti-corruption commission, etc. That is, institutional laws which also have constitutional character. That is, it was discussed overall what issues of the parliament the transitional phase brings up, how can we shift more effectively, how we should pass that route to allow as few quakes as possible, few issues to arise”, explained Mr. Melkumyan.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN