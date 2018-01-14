Azerbaijani soldier killed: corpse taken to Nakhijevan

On January 12, a soldier of the Armed Forces, subaltern Mammadov Sanan Hidayat oglunu (Məmmədov Sənan Hidayət oğlunu) from Azerbaijan’s Terteri (Tartar) region was killed.

Pursuant to Azerbaijani sources, the soldier was killed by “an Armenian bullet”.

The soldier born in 1996 was a resident of Yalchy village, Julfa region, Nakhijevan.

Azerbaijani opposition Meydan TV reports that Mammadov was serving in Terter region, as a subaltern.

One of Azerbaijani users states in a social network that the soldier was killed by “Armenian snipers”.

The mentioned information has not been confirmed from other sources yet. The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has not addressed to the incident yet, notwithstanding that there are videos on social networks showing that a soldier’s corpse is taken to Nakhijevan.