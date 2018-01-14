Parliament Speaker Babloyan awards Ararat-73 Football Team Members

According to the order of Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan, members of Ararat-73 football team – Arkadi Andreasyan, Alyosha Abrahamyan, Sergey Poghosyan, Norayr Mesropyan, Suren Martirosyan, Nikolai Ghazaryan, Eduard Margarov, were awarded with Honorary Medals of the Armenian Parliament for the great contribution in the field of sport and different spheres of public activity, the Parliament reports.

Rudik Parseghian has been awarded with the Parliament Speaker’s Memorial Medal.

“What you and your colleagues from Yerevan’s Ararat football club did in 1973 was really a heroic deed taking into account in which competitive situation you managed to win the title of the Champion of the Soviet Union and the USSR cup”, Ara Babloyan said. “Believe me, today as well, after 45 years, we feel the same pride. You are legendary persons for the Armenian people”.

Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov also congratulated the team members, stating that this year is a jubilee year for the Armenian people since it marks the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the first Republic of Armenia, the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh movement, as well as 45th anniversary of the double victory of Ararat-73. “You are and will remain among the brightest stars of our sports community and public life”, Sharmazanov said.