Yerevan Mayor vows to create ‘European-style leisure zone’ in capital

Yerevan Mayor Daron Markarian on Thursday introduced to the cabinet a plan of actions proposing the construction of a leisure zone “matching the European standards”.

The plan is part of an investment project worth about $22 million, which will be allocated to the company Park Group for initiating the development on a 27,66 million hectare government-owned land lot.

The urban development project, aiming to create a recreation center for youth, families and children, promises to be unprecedented in the region with its ultramodern side-shows. Its proposed duration is 60 months.

No permanent facilities will be constructed on the land lot, the mayor told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

“The leisure and entertainment zone will be the first in the region. I am sure the atmosphere there will be really splendid,” he added.

The mayor said he expects the documentation procedures to be completed within three months to allow for launching the development activities.

“There will be water parks and fountains there; our review of the sketches allows us to really say that it will be the best leisure zone built in line with the European standards,” Markarian added.