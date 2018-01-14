Community Center being built in Tumi to be put into operation in June

A community center is being built in Tumi village, Hadrut region. The construction is jointly financed by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and the Artsakh government.

Director of the contractor “Armen-Shin” company, Karig Pilian, told Artsakhpress that the construction works of the center started in 2016.

“The two-storey building will accommodate the mayor’s office, a library, an aid station, a playground and a 150-seat hall of ceremonies. The community center will be put into operation in June,’’ Mr. Pilian said.