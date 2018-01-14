Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:13 | January 14 2018
17:13 | January 14 2018

Armenians can travel visa-free to a record number of countries

In the index of passports of 2018, Armenia has climbed two notches to take the 76th spot with the opportunity to visit 59 countries without a visa, reports PanArmenian.net 

This is the best result in recent years (58 countries in 2017, 57 in 2016, and 52 in 2015).

Armenia’s neighbors are located in the Passport Index as follows: Russia is on the 48th spot, Turkey – 50th, Georgia – 53rd, Kazakhstan – 65th, Azerbaijan – 72nd place.

Georgia significantly improved its position in the ranking due to the visa-free access to the Schengen countries.

Over the past five years, Germany has topped the ranking, with Germans entitled to travel visa-free to 177 countries around the world.

