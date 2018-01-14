Report: Manchester United offer Mkhitaryan to Arsenal

Manchester United have offered Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal in the latest development which sees the Armenian playmaker’s future look like it is away from Old Trafford.

The former Borussia Dortmund has endured an inconsistent spell in Manchester in terms of form and selection. In particular, his ineffectual displays in big games have seen the player come in for much criticism.

And a by product of the developing story that United have made an offer for Alexis Sanchez is the news that Mkhitaryan has been offered to the Gunners as a potential sweetener.

The Guardian report that Arsenal may well be put off by the player’s wages but it is nonetheless the clearest indication yet that Mourinho is prepared to cut his losses in order to raise some transfer funds as he continues his rebuild at United.

Mkhitaryan has played 63 times for United, scoring 13 times, figures which may seem quite high for a player who has by all accounts been marginalised. There were reports earlier this week that he had been offered to Borussia Dortmund but his inclusion in the negotiations for Sanchez is the surest sign yet that the end of his time at United is imminent.