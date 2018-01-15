‘Christian step’: Sharmazanov on Vigen Sargsyan’s initiated fundraising

During an interview with journalists at the Parliament, the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov touched upon Defence Minister Vigen Sargsyan’s initiative to help an injured soldier via fundraising. Sharmazanov described the Defence Minister’s initiative as “a Christian and a positive step”.

Referring to comments that Vigen Sargsyan’s initiative had a negative reaction among some social network users, the Deputy Speaker said: “It is their business how they comment on it. If there is a problem, I urge all of us to unite. Whoever is able let them help… I wish health to our soldiers”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN