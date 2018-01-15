EU urges Baku to respect its international commitments

“The six-year sentence handed down to Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarli poses serious questions as regards the exercise of fundamental rights including the freedom of expression and media and due process of law in Azerbaijan,” the European Union External Action said in a statement released on Sunday.

The statements added the alleged abduction of Mr Mukhtarli in Georgia followed by his arrest and prosecution in Azerbaijan continues to demand thorough and transparent investigation.

“All cases of incarceration related to the exercise of fundamental rights should be reviewed urgently by Azerbaijan, followed by the release of all those concerned, in line with Azerbaijan’s international commitments,” read the statement.

To remind, investigative journalist Afgan Mukhtarli was sentenced to 6 years in prison. Mukhtarli was found guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan: trespass of the state border, trafficking and resistance to officials. The journalist himself and his lawyers had denied all the charges, claiming that the Criminal Police officers had abducted Mukhtarli in Tbilisi on 29 May and handed him over to Azerbaijan’s special services.