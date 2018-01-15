UK updates Turkey travel warning, urges citizens to avoid southeast – Hurriyet

The United Kingdom on Jan. 15 has once again urged its citizens to avoid Turkish-Syrian border areas during their travels in Turkey.

The foreign ministry advised British citizens to avoid the southeastern borderzone provinces of Şırnak, Mardin, Şanlıurfa, Gaziantep, Diyarbakır, Siirt, Tunceli, Hakkari, Kilis and Hatay, in a statement released on the official website.

The terms “due to possible protests and demonstrations” was removed from the updated version.

The ministry also urged citizens traveling to Turkey to cooperate with security personnel and announced that extra safety measures could be taken on Turkey-bound flights.