ACTION ALERT: Stand Up to Trevor Noah and the Daily Show

On Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, Trevor Noah of the Daily Show made a reprehensible and demeaning on-air reference to our community as “Filthy Armenians” while the Daily Show production team added a laugh track to accompany the appalling remark.

On Friday, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region submitted a letter to Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, demanding an immediate apology and a meeting.

