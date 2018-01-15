Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:09 | January 15 2018
ACTION ALERT: Stand Up to Trevor Noah and the Daily Show

On Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, Trevor Noah of the Daily Show made a reprehensible and demeaning on-air reference to our community as “Filthy Armenians” while the Daily Show production team added a laugh track to accompany the appalling remark.

On Friday, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region submitted a letter to Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, demanding an immediate apology and a meeting.

Take action! Send a letter to Kent Alterman NOW! 

Don’t wait for the next person to do this. We need them to hear from you, your family and friends NOW. It’s just one click!

Simply type in your name, address and email address and click “Send Message!”

After you send the letter, take a minute to spread the word on your social media platforms to encourage friends and family to take action on this important issue .Then make a call to the network at (323) 462-2400.

Armenian National Committee of America

