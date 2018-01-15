‘Within past year it became clear that Vigen Sargsyan’s image is not as was presented’: Nikol Pashinyan

“Yelq” faction MP Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the fundraising initiated by Defence Minister Vigen Sargsyan for a wounded soldier in the National Assembly. “The decision itself is strange… imagine that tomorrow Serzh Sargsyan writes on Facebook, “Let us collect money, we need weapons of the 90s instead of 80s”… that is, the government has all the legislative levers to collect money”, said Nikol Pashinyan.

According to him, the incident with the soldier happened before the law of the “1000 drams” entered the force, but the government has a reserve fund and means.

The fact that the Defence Minister had addressed insults to the user dissatisfied with his initiative on the social network, Pashinyan qualified as unacceptable: “Within the past year it became clear that Vigen Sargsyan’s image is not as it was presented”.

