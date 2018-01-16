‘Yelq’ ready to lead march against inflations, also against power shift at public request: opposition leader explains

“Let us hope that this march will have serious political consequences. It largely depends upon the level of participation of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia”, addressing to the forthcoming march of January 19 against inflations, told “Yelq” bloc MP, Nikol Pashinyan. As stated by him, generally, the “Republican” majority adopts a position constituting that the citizens of the Republic of Armenia take the inflations with understanding.

He referred to the question on how the march will influence the solution of the issue. “The rise of the prices since January 1 is a consequence of the Tax Code’s entry into force. The option of preventing the further inflations is the implementation of changes in Tax Code and leaving the taxes at former level. We could have represented a legislative initiative, but today we saw that 2 draft Tax Codes were not even included on the agenda for discussion. Therefore, the way of making changes in Tax Code is through providing public pressure”, explained Nikol Pashinyan.

According to him, by marching they want to show that the public formulates the prevention of the further volume of inflations as a political demand: “All complain and stand in front of an issue. However, the complaint made at home is not a lever for us to be able to make the RPA go for concessions. Consequently, the public demand should be showed in the street.”

Asked whether it is possible that a demand for the change of the government power is raised, Mr. Pashinyan replied: “If the demand is raised, and the political force making up the parliamentary majority rejects to realize that demand, the public can change the agenda of political demand.”

To the next question implying whether “Yelq” is ready to lead the possible demand of the shift of the government, Nikol Pashinyan replied: “I do not want to sound immodest, but yes, “Yelq” is the force which has a political and moral right to lead the people if they want to.”

And on what guarantees that the citizens will not be left hopeless, Mr. Pashinyan explained: “If dozens of thousands of citizens protect the demand then changes will take place in Tax Code. The march was not conducted but Serzh Sargsyan already spoke of the inflations. They understand themselves that in that case they will have to go for changes.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN