Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:11 | January 16 2018
17:11 | January 16 2018

Iranian company to build bridge connecting Armenia to Georgia – IRNA

Iranian company to build bridge connecting Armenia to Georgia – IRNA

The contract on building a bridge connecting Armenia and Georgia together by an Iranian company was signed in Yerevan at the presence of Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Kazem Sajjadi.

‘Capabilities of the Iranian experts and engineers in building bridges, tunnels and huge dams in Iran are conspicuous,’ Sajjadi said during the signing ceremony.

‘In case of timely implementation of commitments by the two sides, I am certain that this project will be delivered to Armenia in due time,’ he added.

Ariana Tunnel, Bridge and Dam Construction Company has agreed to build Bagratashen Bridge in 19 months.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Uncategorized

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook