Ara Guler’s evening organized in Istanbul

A special evening has been organized honoring world known Istanbul-Armenian photographer Ara Guler in Istanbul. Famous photographers, high-ranked guests, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speaker – Ibrahim Kalin, have participated in the event. Highlighting the importance of Ara Guler’s works, Mr. Kalin has mentioned: “His photographs tell a history: Dali’s story, Picasso’s story. It is very important to us, inasmuch as we are descendants of lands having stories and tales.”

Speaking about the importance of history, Ara Guler has noted that the most important information in the world is history, because people can know about the past only due to history.

Ara Guler is world-famous Istanbul-Armenian photojournalist. He is oftentimes called “The Eye of Istanbul” or “the Photographer of Istanbul”. He was born in Istanbul city, to an Armenian family. The awardee of “Photographer of the Century” title, Guler, has photographed such world-known great people, as Bertrand Russell, Winston Churchill, Marc Chagall, Alfred Hitchcock, Tennessee Williams, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, William Saroyan, Sergei Parajanov, etc. His photographs are placed in a set of museums of the world, in private and national collections.

Source: Ermenihaber.am