RPA has no PM candidate yet: Head of Republican Party of Armenia explains

The leader of the Republican Party of Armenia, Vahram Baghdasaryan informed that the RPA has not discussed who is going to be their PM candidate when Armenia shifts to a parliamentary governance regime in April yet. He did not comment on the question, avoiding of, according to him, speaking about “the theory of probability”. “We have not come to that question yet, forasmuch as we should discuss the question of the presidential candidate before that”, he noted.

Replying to the overview implying that it seems President Serzh Sargsyan has undertaken the role of the PM already, he invites the people responsible for the field of economy and conducts discussions about the inflation and whether this does not mean that Serzh Sargsyan already hints that he is going to become the head of the government soon, Vahram Baghdasaryan told: “Serzh Sargsyan fulfills the responsibilities of the president – today and until new presidential elections.”

Asked whether holding such discussions is within the frameworks of his obligations, Mr. Baghdasaryan replied: “Of course!”

To the question what is Karen Karapetyan’s mission in that case, Vahram Baghdasaryan responded: “Currently, he is the PM and he works with the President of the Republic of Armenia in an agreed way.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN