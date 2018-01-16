Gagik Tsarukyan on inflation: ‘We said it would happen, but no alliance or bloc supported us’

“Tsarukyan” alliance leader Gagik Tsarukyan, addressing to the inflations, noted that earlier the alliance had emphasized that the changes of the Tax Code would lead to inflation. “We suggested our changes, but no alliance or bloc supported us, neither they assisted us… It is accepted in the world that in case of inflations either the salaries and pensions are raised, or… but since 2015 until present they have been raised. Subsequently, either Tax Code change should take place, or reduction of income tax respectively, for the issue to be solved. Salaries and pensions should be raised for people to be able to provide their average basket”, explained Gagik Tsarukyan.

Asked why “Tsarukyan” alliance will not join the march against inflations initiated by “Yelq” bloc on Friday, Mr. Tsarukyan replied: “How do you think, if Tsarukyan announces and the voters come out to the street, what is the solution of the issue – to raise a noise or to resolve the issue? The President has given a task to discuss the issue of the Parliament in Parliament, every alliance or bloc should represent its position. Let us see what we decide”, replied Gagik Tsarukyan.

As regards the inflation, he added: “We maintain everything, our hand is on the “pulse”, and we live and create together with the people.”

