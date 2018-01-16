His Holiness Aram I declares 2018 the year of independence

His Holiness Aram I declared 2018 “the year of Independence” on the occasion of the 100thanniversary of the first Republic of Armenian.

On Sunday, January 14th, during the Holy Liturgy at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias, as well as and in all Armenian Orthodox dioceses and parish churches under the jurisdiction of the Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia, the Pontifical Encyclical of His Holiness Aram I was read.

In the Pontifical Encyclical, His Holiness gives a brief account on the events that lead to the creation of independence. His Holiness reminds that the Armenian Church had a significant role in the creation of Armenia’s independence.

Catholicos Aram I also reminds that “Centuries of history testifies that regimes are temporary, nations with their faith, fatherland and culture are eternal” and concludes, “The strengthening of Armenia and Artsakh is the foundation of our national unity and vision and our guarantee of our nation’s bright future.”

At the end of the Pontifical Encyclical, His Holiness Aram I recommends that the prelacies, the organizations, the educational institutions, the intellectuals and every and each Armenian dedicate their efforts towards building a stronger Armenia with strong Artsakh and Diaspora.