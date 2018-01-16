Armenia included in UN Honour Roll – Panorama

Armenia has been included in the UN Honour Roll for 2018 for having paid its regular UN budget assessments in full and on time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Panorama.am.

In January 2018, the government of Armenia has made a payment totaling to $145,843.00 as a regular assessment of member states to the UN budget for 2018.

The Honour Roll features all those member states that have paid their regular UN budget assessments in full within the first 30 working days of the ongoing year.

As of 10 January 2018, only 7 out of 193 UN member states have been included in the Honour Roll.