Republicans to start discussions on their presidential candidate on Thursday

The Republican Party has not discussed anything about the 2018 Government formation, about its possible candidate so far. Republican Spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov stated this during an interview with journalists.

“There are no discussions on the presidential candidate in the Republican Party either. On Thursday, at the Republican Supreme Body session, we will start discussions, but that does not mean that we will finish the discussions on Thursday”, noted Sharmazanov.

He noted that the Republican Party will nominate its candidate within the timeframe established by law: “As the president has noted, it would be convincing if the candidate had the support of different political forces. We have not discussed any names yet, but be sure that the Republican Party will present a candidate who has something to say and to do”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN