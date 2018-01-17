OSCE PA President, Special Representative condemn murder of Kosovo Serb politician

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli (MP, Georgia), and OSCE PA Special Representative on South East Europe Roberto Battelli (MP, Slovenia), upon hearing of the murder of Oliver Ivanovic, released the following statement:

“We are shocked to hear of the murder of Oliver Ivanovic, and utterly condemn this brutal act. We take this opportunity to share our sincere condolences with Mr. Ivanovic’s family during this terrible time. In the wake of this vicious assassination, we call upon all actors to remain calm and to assist law enforcement agencies as they conduct their investigations so that those responsible can be brought to justice.”

Media reports indicate that Mr. Ivanovic was gunned down outside of his party offices in Mitrovica.