Officers address Pashinyan and complain on current and former corrupt Defence Ministers

During the National Assembly announcements, the head of the “Yelq” faction Nikol Pashinyan said, that dozens of retired officers of the Armenian Armed Forces had applied to him and presented a problem on behalf of around 500 officers: “During their service officers register to get an apartment. It turns out that an officer serving in the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces for 20-25 years could not receive an apartment, but during that time the only consolation can be that his place in the queuing list has moved up, since others have received apartments. The problem is that as soon as the officer is discharged, they immediately remove them from the list and register into another one, which means that as a result of 20-25 years of service, they lose the privilege to get an apartment, and their place in the queue, that is, the process starts over”.

Pashinyan read a passage from the officers’ letter: “This is a treason against own people, treason against all future officers, who will clearly realize that tomorrow there will be no money in the budget for them either, and that they will without any hesitation be thrown away with their families by those mistreating the people”. In the letter the officers wrote that former and current ministers retire or remove officers from the staff list not to give them an apartment, and apartments are given through corruption and good connections.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN