‘Armenia-EU agreement can be realized since Spring of this year’: Piotr Switalski

“Armenia, indeed, had shown a very big devotion to the implementation of the agenda of the Eastern Partnership, to bringing it forward and making the ties with the neighborhood stronger. Now we have entered a phase when we are getting ready for the verification of the signed document, work with our Armenian colleagues to prepare a road map by which the whole implementation will stretch. Armenia’s government endeavors to implement the mechanism of national implementation which is very important to us”, told the leader of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski.

Referring to Armenia-EU agreement verification process, the Ambassador continued: “The EU started successfully and the presidency was the first to verify the agreement, which was a straight signal to all colleagues, verification process usually is based on legislative processes which are dependent upon the legislation of any country. They are different, sometimes – simple, sometimes – rather complex. In particular, in federal states any international agreement requires a heavy detailed process, however, we are optimistic, the most important is that the agreement can be realized, only a verification by Armenia is required. When you read the content of the agreement, there is a process which will start working automatically.”

Arpine SIMONYAN