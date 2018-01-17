Air temperature to go up

In the Republic

In the daytime of January 17, on 18-19, at night of January 20 in separate regions from time to time light precipitation is predicted, in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s. In the daytime of January 20, on January 21-22 no precipitation is predicted.

Northeast wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On January 18-20 the air temperature will go up by 5-7 degrees, in Lori, Tavush, Syunik and Artsakh it will go up by 11-13 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of January 17, on 18-19, at night of January 20 from time to time light precipitation is predicted, at night it will be in form of wet snow. In the daytime of January 20, on January 21-22 no precipitation is predicted.