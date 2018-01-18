Prime Minister: Armenia has debts accumulated for years

During the government session Karen Karapetyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, mentioned that they have accumulated tax, duty and other payment obligations by legal and physical persons in different fields. Taking into consideration that the issues of the collection of those loans, dues, and penalties, regardless of the measures undertaken formerly, have not found any solution, he believes it is necessary to process a system approach in the result of which it will be possible to solve the issue of the accumulated obligations and prevent the formation of such volume further on.

The Prime Minister gave an order to the Ministries of Territorial Administration and Development, Agriculture, Finance, State Revenue Committee and the governors of the regions to summarize and represent the mechanisms of the solution of the repayment of property tax, land tax, loans and other compulsory payments to the government staff in a one-month term.

The PM asked the Mayor of Yerevan, Taron Margaryan: “Mr. Margaryan, do you have a similar issue?” As a response, Taron Margaryan said that they have similar issues in lease base. He asked to include them in the discussions. “What is the issue about, it should be perceived in a right way. We should solve this issue fundamentally once for all, clear and start from a new page. We have previous debts accumulated for years, we will suggest flexible mechanisms for these penalties not to pop up all the time and become an unsolvable problem in the end. For that reason a very grounded, logical, perhaps also a bold suggestion should be made in here”, told the PM.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN