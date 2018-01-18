Armen Ashotyan: Parliamentary oversight will raise the efficiency of the implementation of the international treaties

On January 17, the Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan received the Head of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung/Foundation (KAS) Regional Program, South Caucasus Office Thomas Schrapel.

Welcoming the guest in the National Assembly, Armen Ashotyan has noted that the Committee highly assesses the partnership relations formed with the Foundation and is hopeful to continue the effective cooperation.

In the course of the meeting the sides discussed the opportunities of implementing joint programmes with the Foundation. In this context the Head of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung/Foundation (KAS) Regional Program, South Caucasus Office welcomed the initiative activities of the Committee and expressed hope that the further cooperation would be active and effective. Thomas Schrapel has underlined that the main goal of the Foundation is the boosting of the development of democracy, as well as the Armenian-German bilateral ties.

During the meeting the sides also touched upon the RA-EU relations, highlighting the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia and the further ratification process. In this context Armen Ashotyan has noted that the Committee is committed to the authorities reserved to him by the RA-EU Agreement provisions to comprehensively implement within the framework of the parliamentary diplomacy, highlighted the role of the parliamentary oversight mechanisms, noting that they would raise the efficiency of the implementation of the international treaties.

At the meeting a number of programmes being implemented on the initiative of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations were also discussed. The sides particularly touched upon the Analytical Council created on the initiative of the Committee and within that framework the implementation of the new initiatives.