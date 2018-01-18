Why North-South road cracks? Minister does not know

Why has the North-South road cracked? The Minister of Transport and Communication did not give certain reasons. The crack of the road is noticeable on Yerevan-Artashat part, where the upper layer of the asphalt is visibly open. That part was set to usage approximately a year ago.

Vahan Martirosyan explained that such problems are possible to emerge during construction. Asked who should be responsible for a non-quality work, Mr. Minister answered that the guarantee is still valid for the road service and the company should smooth it.

The Minister was also asked whether he had no concerns that the same constructor might have saved from cement or any other construction material, especially when corruption cases were recorded by it during the construction period years ago. He answered that here his opinion is not enough, laboratory expertise is needed to give the answer to all those questions.

To the question whether it is not possible to examine the relief of the given part in advance for millions not to flush with water, Mr. Martirosyan replied that the price of the construction depending on relief and ground changes.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN