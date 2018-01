Read count: * Share Print

There is no threat to the life of Armenian soldier Adibek Nikoyan who sustained injuries on Wednesday in a military position of Koti-Barekamavan in Tavush region, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Panorama.am. In his words, the soldier is hospitalized in Yerevan Muratsan hospital complex. “[The serviceman] was transferred from Noyemberyan medical center to Yerevan yesterday. There is no danger to his life,” Hovhannisyan said.

