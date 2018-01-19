‘We do not expect reaching quick solution over conflict’

“There are no serious contradictions between our and the co-chairmen’s positions. Let me repeat, that the problem must be settled exclusively in a peaceful way, exclusively within the framework of the Minsk Group, on the basis of three well-known principles, since the full realization of the right to self-determination is important”, referring to the January 18 meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to be held in Krakow, Poland, said MP Eduard Sharmazanov during an interview with Aravot.am.

Whether how to get out of the deadlock of the Karabakh conflict settlement, when Azerbaijan refuses to negotiate over a compromise variant, Sharmazanov noted: “We do not expect that we will quickly reach a solution over the conflict. The alternative to negotiations is a bad thing: non-peaceful settlement. There is no more effective solution than the negotiations. Even after a war, one should sit down and negotiate. We have one problem: Artsakh should return to the negotiation table. I think this will also happen”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN