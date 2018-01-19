Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 19:41 | January 19 2018
‘Our candidate may gain part of opposition’s positive attitude’

After the Republican Party Supreme Body session, member of the Republican Party of Armenia Executive Body, Vice President of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters, that the presidential candidate nominated by the Republican Party can meet a positive attitude from the opposition.

Though Sharmazanov did not publish their candidate’s name, noting that the President will publicly ask that person to accept the Republicans’ proposal, but between the lines, he hinted who he is.

In response to the question whether he is former Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Sargsyan, Sharmazanov said: “Tomorrow you will know, and many of you already know him”.

According to Sharmazanov: “We hope that our nominated candidate can gain at least part of the opposition’s, if not of the whole, positive attitude. And those who in advance have already decided to vote against, deep in their hearts, I believe, they know that he has a lot of advantages”.

Let us note that in the press it is circulated that Armen Sargsyan is the most likely candidate for the Republic of Armenia next president, who is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

