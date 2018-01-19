Sharmazanov: ‘Candidate for 4th president of Armenia considered most likely by majority’

After the Republican Party Supreme Body session, member of the Republican Party of Armenia Executive Body, Vice President of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters, that the session discussed the issue of 1 presidential candidate of the 4th president of Armenia.

According to Sharmazanov, only current Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has the right to deliver messages. Whether who the candidate is, Sharmazanov said: “We believe that he can best represent the Republic of Armenia in international instances, has long working experience, high intellectual abilities, god command of languages, has a positive reputation both in the Diaspora and in Armenia. We think he is the candidate, about whom there may be some broad agreement within the overwhelming majority of political forces”.

Sharmazanov said that all the members of the Executive Body had discussed this person’s candidacy, and in general, they all supported the idea.

Sharmazanov did not publish his name, he said that correctness requires that the incumbent president announces it, and that the latter will publicly announce it today. “This is the candidate who has done a great service for the Republic of Armenia”.

Let us remind that the name of the former Prime Minister of Armenia and the Armenian ambassador to the United Kingdom Armen Sargsyan is circulated in the press.

Nelly BABAYAN