Protest latency

Whatever our government says about 2 percent inflation and 6 percent economic growth, the recent rise in prices was stressful for people with low incomes. I think that the so-called “macroeconomic indicators” and various “doing businesses” fade facing the index of salary and price interactions. Suppose a man filling his car with gas for 3 thousand drams, but now he does it for 4 thousand, and let us suppose he does it 10 times a month. Is not 10 thousand drams monthly loss significant for him, if his salary is 150-200 thousand? In the case of double-digit or even four-digit economic growth, will not the situation be the same, if this main criterion remains unchanged?

In short, to say that the dissatisfaction of this social layer is groundless would be unfair. People express their dissatisfaction with “pleasure”, for example, on the street. But our authorities do not walk in the streets, so ordinary citizens are abstract for them: mathematical-statistical (“economic”) judgment subjects. But if those hundreds of thousands of people are dissatisfied, why do not they walk out to the street when one of the political forces is organizing an action against the inflation? Of course, it would be the easiest to blame the political force, “Yelq” in this case, for being weak, not authoritative, and perhaps not sincere. But these accusations are usually voiced by either the authorities or the opposition that are definitely less authoritative, and, more importantly, less sincere. In general, do not blame the pianist, he plays as he can. The “latent” state of the people’s protest has many other reasons. One is that we do not have an experience organizing a social protest. If fuel price went so high in France, then one million people would definitely go out to the streets, and the government would have to think of how to mitigate inflation. People self-organize because they feel that they are not only “the nation’s offspring”, but first of all, citizens. And on the one hand, the citizen respects the laws of his state, and on the other hand, he does not allow the government to be disrespectful towards him.

But here, in our country, if someone suggests something, he will face expressions such as: “do you even need that?”, “there is no sense”, “it is a waste of time”, from everywhere. That is why they are complaining about life “individually”. They also try to improve their lives “individually”, if they succeed.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN