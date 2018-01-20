Interesting facts about presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan: ‘Zhoghovurd’

Armen Sargsyan, who is 65 years old currently, after graduating from YSU and working as an assistant at the Department of Theoretical Physics, was sent to Great Britain as a lecturer at Cambridge University in 1984.

Later, of course, Sargsyan returned to Armenia and worked as a lecturer until 1992. During Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s office, he was appointed an ambassador to Great Britain, also Armenia’s chief ambassador to Europe. However, on November 1, 1996, Ter-Petrosyan appointed him Prime Minister.

As a result of the 1996 noisy presidential elections and subsequent events, there was a lack of public confidence in the government. And then it was necessary that fresh figures were appointed in key positions. Armen Sargsyan fully complied with these criteria, so he was assigned to such a high position. He was quickly accepted by the public.

But Armen Sargsyan’s tenure lasted very short: in February 1997, he left for a vacation, after which he resigned on February 28.

Rumors were circulating at that time that Armen Sargsyan had health problems and left for London for that reason, and later resigned from afar.

Whatever. After the 1998 coup, Sargsyan again became the Ambassador of Armenia to the UK until 2000. During that time, he managed to accumulate considerable wealth. His name is associated with the Amulsar gold mine: Sargsyan is a member of the board of directors of “Lydian International” registered in the offshore zone that operates this mine. Armen Sargsyan purchased shares of “Jermuk International Pepsi Cola Bottler” factory from Republican businessman Ashot Arsenyan, and he is also a shareholder in the Armenian representative office of “Nestle” company. And at last, Armen Sargsyan is the owner of “Yerevan, my love” foundation, which received an area of 298 square meters, worth about 380,000 dollars, in Kozern district by the government decision in 2013.

According to circulating rumors, Armen Sargsyan was able to get serious connections in the international arena, is one of the most trusted persons of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, with whose help he and his daughter, Dariga Nazarbayeva, legitimize their huge sums of money. Armen Sargsyan is also the representative of the “British Petrol” company in Kazakhstan.

Arman GALOYAN