Azerbaijani Armed Forces serviceman killed on January 19: razm.info

Serviceman of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Manafov Ibrahim Myohsyum Oglu (Mənəfov İbrahim Möhsüm oğlu) was killed on January 19.

The Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan informs that the serviceman was killed by the “Armenian side’s shot”.

The message is posted on the website of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

Let us note that the number of casualties of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces reaches 3 in 2018, but it is not excluded that the real number of casualties may be higher, taking into account Azerbaijan’s policy of concealment.

