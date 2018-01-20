‘X’ sign replaces Paylan’s Armenian words in Mejlis records

Member of the Turkish Parliament, a representative of the pro-Kurdish oppositional “Democratic People’s Party”, Garo Paylan, referred to Dink’s assassination at the Turkish Parliament. During January 18 meeting, Paylan and his party proposed to conduct a parliamentary inquiry to investigate the case of Dink and to prevent such cases, but the proposal was not accepted.

According to the oppositional “T24” news agency, at the end of his speech on Hrant Dink, Constantinople-Armenian intellectual, editor-in-chief of the Armenian newspaper “Agos” published in Turkey, killed in front of his office on January 19, 2007, Paylan said in Armenian: “God bless you. Well done, Hrant”. However, in the records of the Majlis, the sign “X” replaced Paylan’s words.

Let us note, that earlier, Arabic and Kurdish expressions were also replaced by the sign “X” in the Mejlis records.

Ermenihaber.am