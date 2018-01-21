OSCE PA President stresses support for Ukraine, urges ceasefire as critical step to save lives

Concluding a two-day visit to Kyiv today, the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, George Tsereteli (MP, Georgia) reiterated the steadfast support of the Parliamentary Assembly for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, within its internationally-recognized borders, and renewed calls to reach a sustained ceasefire.

Yesterday and today Mr. Tsereteli held a range of high-level meetings including with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy, the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, and Members of the Ukrainian Delegation to the OSCE PA. Tsereteli also met with the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Kostiantyn Yelisieiev, representatives from the international community, Ad Interim UN Resident Coordinator and UNICEF Representative, Giovanna Barberis, as well as Chief Monitor Ambassador Ertugrul Apakan and staff of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine.

“With hostilities taking place daily, we have to step up efforts to create a safe environment for the people in the Donbas. The human cost of the conflict is simply unbearable,” said Mr. Tsereteli. He continued: “The Parliamentary Assembly has repeatedly condemned Russia’s clear, gross and uncorrected violations of Helsinki Principles. The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly stands side-by-side with the Ukrainian people, and we are determined not to let the situation become the ‘new normal’.”

OSCE parliamentarians have adopted several resolutions since 2014 expressing the Assembly’s full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, which includes the Crimean Peninsula, Tsereteli reminded. He reiterated the Assembly’s calls for the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements, stressing that an effective and sustainable cease-fire was a critical first step.

President Tsereteli reiterated his strong support for the work of the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, welcoming it as a critical stabilizing force. He expressed his hope that the Mission will be granted all necessary funds and security guarantees, as well as full access to Ukrainian territory, including everywhere along the border with Russia.

Parliamentarians from across the OSCE region remain focused on the situation in Ukraine, he said.

“The OSCE PA has a range of tools that we are prepared to put to use for the benefit of the Ukrainian people. Whether through contributions of expertise in the field of mediation, engagement with Ukraine’s ongoing reform agenda, or examination of the many humanitarian challenges facing the country, PA Members are ready to support Ukraine,” said Tsereteli.

President Tsereteli was accompanied in Kyiv by OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella, Special Representative Ambassador Andreas Nothelle, and Presidential Advisor Loic Poulain.

Discussions on the crisis in and around Ukraine take place regularly through the OSCE PA’s work, and are expected to feature again at the OSCE PA’s Winter Meeting in Vienna, 22-23 February 2018. OSCE PA Declarations, including related to the crisis in and around Ukraine, can be found here.