Hours before dawn today, masked arsonists torched the Ingushetia office of Russia’s leading human rights organization, Memorial. Despite fire fighters’ efforts, it’s now little more than scorched debris.

This despicable attack likely has everything to do with Memorial’s work in neighboring Chechnya and its efforts to secure the release of Oyub Titiev, Memorial’s Chechnya director, who was arrested last week by Chechen authorities on bogus drug possession charges.

For many years, Memorial’s Ingushetia office has been home to those documenting abuses during and after the war in Chechnya – Russians and foreigners, journalists and human rights investigators. The office opened in 2000, as Ingushetia was flooded with people fleeing Chechnya. It’s where we interviewed countless victims of torture and grieving relatives of people forcibly disappeared or extra-judicially executed, in earlier years by Russian military and security officials, and then by Moscow-sponsored Chechen authorities.