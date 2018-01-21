‘Yelq’ leaders not opine on Armen Sargsyan

“We will still discuss the issue of expressing our opinion about Armen Sargsyan, and before that the inflation is our problem. I do not think the candidate’s issue is the number one issue in Armenia”, one of the bloc leaders, Aram Sargsyan told journalists during the protest march, initiated by the “Yelq” bloc, against the inflation caused by the changes in the Tax Code.

Let us remind that the candidate of the Republican Party of Armenia is the Armenian Ambassador to Great Britain and Ireland Armen Sargsyan.

He noted that the acceptable candidate for him is the presidential candidate of “Yelq”, Artak Zeynalyan. In response to the remark that the Republican Party needs 75 MP votes to propose their presidential candidate, Aram Sargsyan said: “The government will do its best to find supporters in the opposition as well, and propose its candidate. But the fact that there will be one candidate is not positive. There will be no impression of elections”.

As for the march organized against the inflation, Aram Sargsyan said that if the participation of citizens allows them to record that the sit-down strike will be effective, they will do that. Aram Sargsyan also touched upon the question as to why other political forces had not joined the march. He expressed an opinion that there was no need to send a separate invitation, if they had decided not to participate, that was their problem.

In an interview with journalists, Nikol Pashinyan also did not express an opinion about the Republican Party’s presidential candidate, noting, that the primary goal of “Yelq” was to achieve Tax Code changes.

Luiza SUKIASYAN