To maintain status quo: ‘168 hours’

“Krakow negotiations, to the surprise of many experts, have a positive outcome at the official level. There is already progress in the fact that the statements of the conflicting sides and the co-chairs on the essence of the negotiations do not contradict, which means that the subject of the negotiations is acceptable for both sides. It is visible that the negotiations are currently underway not for the settlement, but for maintaining the status quo”, said Russian political analyst Alexey Malashenko, referring to the results of the Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting in Krakow on January 18. In his turn, Swiss expert Nikolya Hayos said that many agreements have been reached during these meetings.

“Such arrangements were also reached during the meetings in Vienna and St. Petersburg. Why were not those continuous? Since the co-chairs have no levers to impose all the arrangements that are made on that platform. Regardless of the will of the co-chairs, the conflicting sides need to want to take additional measures, but another fact is also clear, if there is no desire to aggravate the situation on the contact line, it would also be possible to move forward and start negotiations without mechanisms”, he said.

Araks MARTIROSYAN