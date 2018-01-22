Pro-Russian Karen Karapetyan and pro-Western Armen Sargsyan

Geopolitical interests fight in government



Though Armen Sargsyan has asked Serzh Sargsyan for time to think about his nomination as presidential candidate of the Republic of Armenia by the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, it is obvious that he will be the fourth president of Armenia. There were rumors about Armen Sargsyan’s election before the official announcement. There are rumors that after Armen Sargsyan becomes President, Serzh Sargsyan will become Prime Minister, and Karen Karapetyan the first Deputy Prime Minister.

There is no official message. Perhaps the probability is that Armen Sargsyan and Karen Karapetyan will work in one system of public administration.

Armen Sargsyan obviously holds pro-Western attitudes, while Karen Karapetyan pro-Russian. Armen Sargsyan has interests in Western business circles. Karen Karapetyan has interests in the Russian business circles. Armen Sargsyan held Prime Minister’s office for a short time and left for the West. Karen Karapetyan held the office of Mayor in Armenia, shortly after leaving for Russia. This is enough to understand that if Armen Sargsyan and Karen Karapetyan work in the Armenian public administration system at the same time, the Armenian public administration system will become a “frontline” of the West-Russia fights, which promises nothing good for Armenia.

So far, the West and Russia have been fighting for the geographical territory of Armenia. In case of Armen Sargsyan-Karen Karapetyan combination, they will fight for influence in the government of Armenia. It is one thing if a pro-Western oppositionist talks against the pro-Russian government, another thing is when the former becomes part of the pro-Russian government. By the December 6, 2015, referendum, the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia changed and the president’s powers were significantly reduced. Armen Sargsyan will be President with that little power. And the pro-Western with little power might oppose the pro-Russians with much power. It does not matter who will win, Armenia will definitely not benefit from this contradiction.

One more thing: the ruling Republican Party of Armenia and President Serzh Sargsyan said that they are pursuing a “two-way” policy, including the EAEU and the EU cooperation in that framework. But it is also a simple truth that no one can be half-pregnant, and it is impossible to both have pleasure and remain virgin.



Nelly GRIGORYAN