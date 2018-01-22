Republican Party of Armenia’s leader to deny Zaruhi Postanjyan hypothesis on her ban from Georgia by Georgian authorities

Zaruhi Postanjyan, Member of the City Council of Yerevan, is banned from Georgia entry. She is going to appeal to international courts on this occasion. RPA leader Vahram Baghdasaryan was informed that Postanjyan doubts that our authorities have ordered Georgian colleagues to ban her entry to Georgia. Vahram Baghdasaryan replied: “I would be surprised if Zaruhi Postanjyan had other doubts than this one. The same situation has occurred with Shirak Torosyan, with our colleagues. Of course, we have always told that one should not interfere in the inner politics of that country, we have always tried to know the reasons. That is, similar incidents have been undertaken by Georgia also aiming our members, our colleagues. We have raised that issue during our meetings. During the forthcoming meetings, if there is such an issue, we, of course, will try to find out about it from cases. Zaruhi Postanjyan, naturally, should maintain such opinion. If suddenly in the US her demonstrations against our government, country fails, she also voices that our authorities are to be blamed for it. That is, we have an influence also on the US authorities.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN