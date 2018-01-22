Air temperature to go up

In the Republic

In the daytime of January 22, on 23 no precipitation is predicted. On January 24-27 in most regions from time to time precipitation is predicted, in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

Southern wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On January 24-26 the air temperature will go up by 2-3 degrees and in the daytime it will go down as much.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of January 22, on January 23 no precipitation is predicted. On January 24-27 from time to time precipitation is predicted.