Artsakh village bordering Azerbaijan in full restoration process: houses and barracks built

“Today we can already witness that 17 residential houses being built by the 1st phase are entirely ready for resettlement”, informed the Minister of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, Karen Shahramanyan, adding that already 1 family has moved into the newly built house. “As you know, by the President’s order, large-scale restoration operations have started in Talish since 2017. Besides 17 houses, also the reconstructions of the event hall and community center are over now, which will be fully furnished in the near future”, he mentioned.

According to the Minister, the construction of new buildings of the school and kindergarten is still in process. In line with the central avenue, the construction of the mentioned is going to be finished until September 1, 2018. Moreover, the construction of 2 out of 10 houses planned by the 2nd phase has started and of the remaining 8 will be launched soon.

Karen Shahramanyan noted that the construction of the barrack for one of the military units of the Defense Army is finished as well: “Furthermore, barracks are being built at the other parts of the village as well. We can say that the village will be “surrounded by” barracks. Talish restoration is wholly funded by “Armenia” pan-Armenian foundation. We do not have any obstacle for ending the planned works and creating better conditions in the village than they were before”, emphasized the Minister.

Davit ABAGHYAN