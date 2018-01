Turkey will “not take a step back” from its operation into Afrin and has an agreement with Russia regarding its military offensive against the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the northwestern Syrian city, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 22.

Speaking in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan vowed that Turkey would take control of Afrin, as it did in the Syrian towns of Jarablus, al-Rai and al-Bab, adding that Syrians “would be able to return home” after the operation.