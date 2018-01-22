Henrikh Mkhitaryan signs as Alexis leaves club – Arsenal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has signed for us on a long-term contract in a deal which sees Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United. Arsenal reports.

Henrikh made 39 appearances while at Manchester United, scoring five times and was part of their UEFA Europa League winning squad last season. He is the captain of the Armenian national team and is their all-time top scorer. He has also received the Armenian Footballer of the Year award eight times.

The 29-year-old midfielder started his career with Armenian side FC Pyunik, where he won the Armenian Premier League on four occasions. He then moved to Ukraine where he played for Metalurh Donetsk, before joining Shakhtar Donetsk, where he made 72 appearances, winning the Ukrainian Premier League three times. In 2013, Henrikh transferred to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, where he made 90 appearances, during which time he was part of the 2014 German Cup winning squad.

On his move, Henrikh said: “I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here. It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history.”

Arsène Wenger added: “Henrikh is a very complete player. He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he’s very committed as well. I must say he’s a player who has all the attributes.”

As part of the transfer, Alexis has joined Manchester United.

Alexis scored 80 goals in 166 appearances during his time with us. He was part of two Emirates FA Cup-winning squads (2015 and 2017), scoring in both finals. We thank Alexis for his contribution to the club.

We welcome Henrikh to Arsenal Football Club and wish him well for his time with us.

The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes and Henrikh’s squad number will be confirmed soon.