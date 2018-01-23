New negotiation agenda to be initiated in Artsakh issue

“Azerbaijan tries to take its approaches ahead and comply them with the negotiation agenda by labeling the Armenian side as an “occupant” and demanding to free “its” territories. This is a situation emerged in the result of the mistake of our negotiators which in a certain waylaid ground for April military actions”, addressing to the current phase of the negotiation process of Artsakh conflict, explains the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, Arman Melikyan.

As stated by him, “Our negotiation positions are weak and vulnerable. The negotiators of the Armenian side have serious things to do. A lot of issues should be revised. A new negotiation agenda should be developed on our side.”

Asked what negotiation agenda he implied, Arman Melikyan refused to give details on, inasmuch as the issue is a comprehensive one and it is not appropriate to publicize the details. “If it is decided that those changes should be implemented, at that time the needed these will be possible to prepare in a close working environment in favor of our interests and security”, he emphasizes.

Luiza SUKIASYAN