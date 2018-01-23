Henrikh Mkhitaryan donates Manchester United jersey to cancer affected kids in Armenia

Armenian footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan posted a photo on his Facebook page announcing that he is donating the Manchester United jersey signed by all members of the team to help cancer affected kids in Armenia.

“To thank the #mufc fans and on behalf of all those who contributed to the “Micki” documentary, I’ll donate a ManUtd jersey signed by all the players to help cancer affected kids in Armenia,” wrote Mkhitaryan.

With another post, Henrikh Mkhitaryan thanked Manchester United and its fans: “I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Manchester United players and staff and especially the fans for your love, passion and support. I enjoyed having the honour of contributing to the history of your great club by winning the Europa League cup. I will always cherish the memory of that moment and that match. And of my Boxing Day scorpion kick and of hearing the song “Whoa Mkhitaryan…” every time I stepped onto the pitch. I could name many more memories, I enjoyed every moment we shared and cheered together. At this stage of my career, I simply have to enjoy myself on the pitch and play. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the best of luck to all of you! Life goes on”