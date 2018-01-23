Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan-Belarus military cooperation formed: Azerbaijan several steps ahead of Armenia: expert signals

Azerbaijan-Belarus relations have been strengthening since 2002. During the past 10 years Azerbaijan has bought weapons of 0,5 billion dollars, informed the associate expert of National Institute for International and Strategic Studies, Gevorg Melikyan during the discussion entitled “Security Dynamics neighboring Armenia”. The expert is surprised that Armenian media groups addressed to this issue only at the end of 2017, recording that Azerbaijan had transferred 170,000 million dollars to Belarusian “Polonez”.

The expert is concerned with the lack of discussion on this occasion in Armenian media, inasmuch as, according to him, we speak of very serious military technology, which, in essence, is a response to “Iskander” acquired by Armenia. Moreover, Gevorg Melikyan alerts Azerbaijan and Belarus found a united factory in Gandzak. They will produce military tow trucks. He says it is clear, official Yerevan has raised the issue for a set of times, it is slightly embarrassed, but official Stepanakert also remains silent. Meanwhile, he thinks that this was a good occasion for showing our sovereignty. “Stepanakert targets Ukraine which, comparing to Belarus, has quite a weak cooperation with Azerbaijan or receives delegations from Abkhazia and Ossia, welcomes the referendum of Iraqi Kurdistan with enthusiasm”, he said.

The speaker signals to the EAEU on military assistance by one of its members – Kazakhstan, to Azerbaijan. Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan military partnership is formed. They plan to install ballistic missiles. That is, Kazakhstan will help Azerbaijan with weaponry too. And it calls on official Yerevan to follow the steps which do not speak in favor of us instead of telling tales about Azerbaijan’s destruction: “Azerbaijan is several steps ahead of us.”

Nelly GRIGORYAN