Ambassador Shahnazaryan: why Lavrov did not mention ‘intermediate status’

The National Institute for International and Strategic Studies organized a discussion on “Security Dynamics Neighboring Armenia” topic.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Davit Shahnazaryan saw a contradiction in the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov’s announcement relative to Nagorno-Karabakh issue. He invited attention to the circumstance that while speaking about Artsakh status, Mr. Lavrov did not use “intermediate status” expression. By the way, Davit Shahnazaryan regards the question of whether Belarus had right to sell “Polonez” to Azerbaijan without China or not. It is a Chinese-Belarusian product. He now tries to find out that question. He says the “Skifs” Azerbaijan acquired from Ukraine are similarly important. It is cheaper than Israeli equal product – “Spike”.

Nevertheless, Davit Shahnazaryan opines that Armenia-Artsakh and Azerbaijan armament asymmetry has quite decreased in 2016. And despite the difference of the armament before that, he reminds that Azerbaijan was not able to invade large territories in April war with blitzkrieg.

The Ambassador believes that besides military significance, buying those weapons from Belarus and Ukraine is also a political issue for Baku. It seeks for supporter at international platforms. Davit Shahnazaryan regards it more important forasmuch as both countries are not only EAEU but CIS members. “We do not have any other Russian Federation. The Russian Federation will continue its policy of armoring both sides which it has been pursuing since 1905. Armenia should grow its pressures on Russia. We should understand – this is the reality, and solve our issues respectively”, concludes the speaker.

“At international platforms, the processes are more in favor of Armenia than Azerbaijan”, says Davit Shahnazaryan, adding that in Baku-Ankara relations the showing side is big, they are able to take the disagreements under a veil, but they exist. He is sure, without the agreement of superpowers, Aliyev will not go for new war. It can cost an administration.

Nelly GRIGORYAN